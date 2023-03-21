Mark J. Torchetti, 61

Mark John Torchetti, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at the South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. He was 61.

Mark was born in Quincy on May 25, 1961. He attended local schools and graduated from the Quincy Vocational Technical High School with the Class of 1979.

Mark was a cherished son of Mary (Penzo) Torchetti of Quincy and the late John Torchetti. He was the beloved husband of Susan J. (Pelechowicz) Torchetti, with whom he shared 40 loving years. Mark was the devoted father of Mark J. Torchetti Jr. and his wife Alicia of Rockland, and the dear brother of John “Jack” Torchetti and his wife Michelle of Abington. He was the loving uncle of Jaylen, Travis, Jared, and Adam Torchetti, all of Abington. Mark is also survived by many extended family members and friends.

Following cremation, Mark’s funeral services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mark’s name may be sent to the charitable organization of one’s choice.

