Mark Jarvis, 67

Mark Jarvis, age 67, of Quincy, died unexpectedly, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.

Mark was born in Hull, to the late Little D. and Marie (Elissi) Jarvis. Raised and educated in Hull, he was a graduate of Hull High School, Class of 1973. He graduated from Miami University of Ohio, Class of 1977, and received a Bachelor of Applied Science in Aeronautical/Aerospace Engineering, Technology/Technician. He lived in Quincy for twenty-five years, previously in Boston and Hull.

He worked as a real estate agent for Granite Group Realtors in Quincy for the last seven years. Previously, he was a general manager for Planet Fitness in Dorchester. Prior to that, he was an operations manager for BMS Paper Company in Boston.

Mark was athletic and enjoyed sports, including football, golf, and hockey. He loved dogs, especially his Golden Retriever, Chase. A social and gregarious person, he enjoyed spending time with friends. He loved being near the ocean and spending time at the beach.

Beloved life partner of Monica Ferraro.

Devoted brother of Robert D. Jarvis and his wife Rose of Hull, William B. Jarvis and his wife Jeanne of Marshfield.

Loving uncle of Brian, Alyssa, Kaileigh, Brianna, and Liam.

Dear nephew of Pascal Jarvis of Fla.

Survived by many cousins and friends.

Mark is also survived by Monica’s family: Paul Ferraro and his wife Carolyn of Saugus, Joan Ferraro and her partner Scott Grieves of Swampscott, and John Ferraro of Fla.

Mark has many friends, some of whom have been in his life for many years, including Victor H, Bob H, Jimmy D, Alan K, Mark D, Kathy M, and Anthony G.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Sunday, June 11, from 2 – 5 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mark’s memory may be made to the Quincy Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 690088, Quincy, MA 02269-0088.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.