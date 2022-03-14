Mark L. Jenkins, 55

Mark L. Jenkins of Abington, formerly of Quincy, died suddenly March 11, 2022 at the age of 55.

Mark will be remembered for his loyalty and generosity. He was always happiest being around other people and spending time with his family and friends. He would help anyone in need. In his youth, Mark enjoyed playing hockey. When his children were younger, he volunteered as a CCD teacher. Mark worked as a police officer for the Town of Cohasset Police Department and was a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard. Officer Jenkins was not only a valued member of the Cohasset Police Department, but he was also a Computer Forensic Expert with the United States Coast Guard Investigative Service. Mark’s laugh was infectious and his larger than life presence will be greatly missed.

He was the son of the late Roland and Mary Jenkins. Beloved husband of Maria (Backlund) Jenkins. Loving father of Amy Greenough of Rockland, Danielle Cirelli of Falmouth, Ryan Jenkins of CA, and Lilly Jenkins of Abington. Proud “Bubby” of Lucas, Gabriel and Annabel. Loving brother of Peggy Gibeau of NY, Marietta Dompier of NH, and Billy Jenkins and his wife Carolyn of Las Vegas, NV. Nephew of Charles Quigley of Quincy. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home South Weymouth at 809 Main St. (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Thursday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Clare’s Church, 1244 Liberty St., Braintree at 10 a.m. Burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Rockland.

See Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.