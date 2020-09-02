Markey Carries Quincy In Primary Win; Sheriff’s Race Neck And Neck

By SCOTT JACKSON

U.S. Sen. Edward Markey won the vote in Quincy Tuesday en route to defeating his primary opponent, U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III, statewide. Meanwhile, the Democratic primary for Norfolk County sheriff remained too close to call Wednesday afternoon.

In Quincy, Markey outpolled Kennedy in the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate seat, 10,463 to 9,283. Statewide, Markey won the primary with 55.33 percent of the vote to Kennedy’s 44.67 percent.

Both candidates made appearances in Quincy during the closing days of the campaign. Markey addressed supporters at Hancock-Adams Common on Aug. 27 and Kennedy had lunch on Quincy Shore Drive two days later.

Markey will face Republican Kevin O’Connor in the November general election.

O’Connor bested Shiva Ayyadurai in the GOP primary Tuesday, both in Quincy and statewide. O’Connor finished with 1,835 votes in Quincy to Ayyadurai’s 1,138 votes and prevailed with 60.06 percent of the vote statewide.

In the eighth congressional district, which includes Quincy, U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch turned back a challenge from Robbie Goldstein. Lynch won the Quincy vote over Goldstein 13,208 to 6,244 and finished with 66 percent of the vote districtwide.

No Republican ran for the eighth district seat Tuesday. Jon Lott, an independent candidate, will face Lynch in November.

Four Norfolk County races, including a total of eight Quincy candidates, were on the ballot Tuesday.

The Democratic primary in the special election for county sheriff is the closest of those four races, according to the Associated Press.

With 96.21 percent of precincts reporting as of 2 p.m. Wednesday, Patrick McDermott of Quincy, currently the county’s register of probate, was leading the race with 47,181 votes. Former Quincy mayor William Phelan was a close second with 46,593, a difference of 588 votes or 0.43 percent. A third candidate, retired state Trooper James Coughlin of Dedham, had received 43,131 votes. Phelan was the top vote getter in Quincy with 8,457 votes to McDermott’s 7,932 and Coughlin’s 2,527.

The outcome in the sheriff’s race could hinge on voting in the town of Franklin, which has yet to release results from Tuesday’s primary. Nearly 7,000 Franklin residents voted in the Democratic presidential primary in March.

The winner of the Democratic primary will face Republican Jerry McDermott, who is looking to retain his seat, in November.

In the Democratic primary for the open register of probate seat, attorney Colleen Brierley of Norwood was the top vote getter with 36,332 votes countywide, though the AP had yet to call that race as of 1 p.m. Wednesday. Westwood Selectman Michael Walsh was second with 32,331, Quincy City Councillor Noel DiBona was third with 29,804, Quincy School Committee member Kathryn Hubley was fourth with 22,758 and Quincy attorney Courtney Madden was in fifth place with 12,396.

DiBona received more votes in Quincy, 10,205, than the other four candidates combined. Hubley was second with 3,520, followed by Madden with 1,966, Brierley with 1,611 and Walsh with 1,467.

In a message to his supporters posted on his facebook page, DiBona said:

“We came up short on the race for Register of Probate. It was a great experience running in 28 towns in Norfolk County. I want to thank my wife, dad and all the volunteers that helped during the campaign. I want to thank all the people that voted for me. We won Quincy huge with 54% of the vote beating all 4 opponents combined. Also, winning towns of Weymouth, Milton, Braintree, Randolph and Holbrook. “Congratulations to Colleen Brierley of Norwood on winning the seat. Colleen ran a very positive campaign and I tip my hat to her. I want to also thank the other candidates for running. Everything in life is a learning experience. This election gave me ideas, strategy & mindset, not only for politics but for living my life,” DiBona said.

The Democratic primary four county treasurer featured two Quincy residents. The AP has declared former sheriff Michael Bellotti the winner in the contest; Bellotti outpolled Ward 2 Councillor Brad Croall in the race 84,028 to 50,637 countywide.

In Quincy, Bellotti received 11,182 votes to Croall’s 7,570.

Bellotti on Wednesday said he welcomed the opportunity to serve as county treasurer.

“It was a great race. Brad Croall was a class act,” Bellotti said by phone.

“I welcome this opportunity to bring my skill set to the treasurer’s office and county government. I would like to bring many of the things I brought to the sheriff’s office, including senior initiatives and youth initiatives, and most importantly be a guardian of the pension fund.”

The AP has yet to call the Democratic primary for county commissioner. Incumbent Joseph Shea of Quincy was the top vote getter countywide with 75,664 votes. Canton Town Moderator Richard Staiti was second with 42,270, Braintree Town Councillor Charles Ryan was third with 35,754, and Dennis Guilfoyle of Dedham was fourth with 33,575. Two county commissioner seats are up for grabs this year.

Shea outpolled the competition in Quincy, finishing with 14,463 votes. Ryan was second with 4,689 followed by Staiti with 2,870 and Guilfoyle with 1,724.

No Republicans ran for the county commissioner’s seat. Heather Hamilton, a Brookline selectwoman, is running as an independent candidate in that race in November.

The members of Quincy’s delegation on Beacon Hill, all Democrats, were unopposed in their party primaries. They are Sen. John Keenan of the Norfolk and Plymouth District; Rep. Bruce Ayers of the First Norfolk District; Rep. Tackey Chan of the Second Norfolk District; Rep. Ronald Mariano of the Third Norfolk District; and Rep. Daniel Hunt of the 13th Suffolk District.

Keenan will face an independent candidate, Alexander Mendez of Quincy, in November. Mariano will face Republican Stephen Tougas of Quincy, who was unopposed in the GOP primary.

Governor’s Councillor Christopher Iannella Jr., a Democrat, is unopposed in his bid for re-election.

The turnout in Quincy was 38.25 percent, with 23,596 of the city’s 61,622 registered voters casting ballots.

To view the summary report of Tuesday’s state primary results in Quincy, click here: SKM_658e20090212440