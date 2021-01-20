Markos Dindi, 47

Markos Dindi, age 47, of Quincy, died peacefully, Monday, January 18, 2021 at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Markos was born in Tirana, Albania, and was raised and educated there. In 1990, at the age of sixteen, he and his family moved to Greece. Two years later, at the age of eighteen, he and his family immigrated to the United States, first settling in Burlington, and then moving to Quincy. He had lived in Quincy for the past twenty-nine years.

Markos was employed as an HVAC technician. Markos enjoyed traveling, fishing, and was an avid fan of the New England Patriots. He also enjoyed spending time with friends. Most of all, he was devoted to his children.

Beloved fiancé of Anjeza Flamuraj. Devoted father of Izabel A. Dindi and Santino P. Dindi. Cherished son of Androniqi (Kallushi) Dindi of Quincy and the late Bardhyl Dindi. Dear brother of Petro Dindi of Albania. Markos is also survived by his Godchild, Maria Pano, many cousins, and dear friends.

Visiting Hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Friday, January 22, from 5-7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines. In light of current events, Markos’ funeral service and interment will take place privately.

For those who wish, donations in Markos’ memory may be made to the charity of your choice.

