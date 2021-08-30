Marlene M. Lotterhand, 86

Marlene M. Lotterhand, age 86, of Plymouth and formerly of Quincy, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Aug. 22.

She was predeceased by her husband Richard Lotterhand and her partner of 21 years, Francis Besozzi. She was the loving mother of Michael Lotterhand, Debra Williams and her husband Stephen, Terese Gacicia and her husband Alan, Marla D’Errico and her husband Michael, the late Richard “Skipper” Lotterhand, Jr., and her step-son, Jackie Besozzi. She was the cherished grandmother of Erin, Damien, Danielle, Kara, Nicholas, Jonathan, Victoria, Kathleen and her husband Ryan, Michael, and Stephen. She was the great grandmother of Taylor, Bear and their husband Zac, Dalen, Shannon, Aidyn, and Odin. She was the great-great grandmother of Mateo.

She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, dancing, traveling and dining out. Marlene lived her life to the fullest and will be dearly missed.

A period of visitation will take place on Monday, September 13, 2021, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 619 State Road, Plymouth, followed by a prayer service at the funeral home. The burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Marlene’s name to the Plymouth Council on Aging.