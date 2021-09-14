Marshall School Student, Parent Struck By Car

A second grade student at the Clifford Marshall Elementary School and their parent sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car Tuesday morning, school officials said.

“This morning, one of our Grade 2 students and their parent were struck by a car while walking to school,” the school’s principal, Nicholas Ahearn, said in a letter to the school community. “While the student and the parent sustained injuries, the injuries are reported to be non-life threatening and both have been transported to local hospitals. I know the thoughts and support of the whole school community will be with them during their recovery.

“Our concern also extends to several students who were waiting at a nearby school bus stop and may have witnessed the accident. School administrators and guidance staff have spoken with the students and contacted their parents.

“We have not shared this information with the other students at Clifford Marshall as this might be upsetting and cause unnecessary emotional distress. As always, our administrative and guidance staff are available to assist you or your student if you are in need of any support. Please feel free to reach out to me (nicholasahearn@quincypublicschools.com), Assistant Principal Heather Patch (heatherpatch@quincypublicschools.com), or Guidance Counselors Colleen Jackson (colleenjackson@quincypublicschools.com) or Deborah Parrish (deborahparrish@quincypublicschools.com) via email or at 617-984-872.”