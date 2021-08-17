Martha Ann Czarnowski, 70

Martha Ann (St. Clair) Czarnowski, of Quincy, died peacefully after a long illness on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at the Ruth McLain Hospice Home in Braintree. She was 70.

Born in Fort Bragg, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Jack and Irene (Morgan) St. Clair. Mother of Amy B. Czarnowski and significant other Michael Walsh of Hanson. Sister of Jan Legere of Pennsylvania. Aunt of Kate Manning and her husband Tim and great aunt to Audrey Manning, both of Pennsylvania. She is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, and friends.

Following cremation, services and interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Martha may be sent to Quincy Animal Shelter, PO Box 690088, Quincy, MA 02269.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.