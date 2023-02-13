Martha Leone

Martha (Sweeney) Leone of Dedham, formerly of Braintree, Feb. 11, 2023. Beloved wife of Ronald E. Leone for 30 years. Aunt of Elizabeth L. Shatas of Walpole and Caroline M. Barry of Braintree. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., Dedham on Friday, Feb. 17 from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service in the funeral home beginning at 12:00 p.m. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment private.

In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made in Martha’s memory to the charity of your choice.

Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com.