Martin F. Joyce, 91

Martin Francis Joyce, of West Burlington, Iowa, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at the Klein Center in West Burlington, Iowa. He was 91.

Born in Boston on Oct. 18, 1931, he was the son of the late Martin Henry and Annie (Murray) Joyce. Martin was a retired sales representative for NovaCor in the plastics industry.

Beloved husband of the late Mary A. (Wallace) Joyce, who died on July 29, 2022. Devoted father of Martin W. Joyce and his wife Amy of Burlington, IA. Loving grandfather of Mary L., Martin Z. “Zach”, and Ella C. Joyce, all of Burlington, IA. Dear brother of Barbara Joyce of Quincy.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during visiting hours on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, 4-7 PM at Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, prior to the Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in St. Mary’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM.

Services will conclude with interment in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.