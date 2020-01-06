Martin J. Foley, 91

Martin J. “Marty” Foley, 91, of Quincy, formerly of South Boston and Hingham, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Pat Roche Hospice House in Hingham.

Born in Boston, he was raised in South Boston, and was the son of the late Bartholomew and Mary (Connors) Foley. Marty attended local schools and graduated from South Boston High School with the Class of 1945. After high school, Marty enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country during WWII. Following his honorable discharge on Aug. 2, 1946, Marty went to work for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority. He enjoyed his work and the relationships he built throughout the years. Before retirement, he earned the position of chief transportation officer.

In his spare time, Marty enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. His family is what gave him most enjoyment in life and he was proud of the people his children and grandchildren grew to be. Marty enjoyed woodworking, woodcarving and painting. He was an avid bird carver and made many figurines. Marty also liked working outside in his garden.

Marty was a loving person who had a wonderful sense of humor. He was also courageous, strong, generous and hardworking. Marty will be missed by all the lives he touched.

Marty was the beloved husband of the late Marjorie (Simpson) Foley, who died in 2004. Together they shared 54 loving years of marriage. He was the devoted father of Michael Foley and his wife Lisa of Maine, Susan Moberg and her husband Donald of Pembroke, Nancy Wilder and her husband David of Groton, Mark Foley of Quincy, Brian Foley and his wife Patricia of Pembroke and the late Mary Bernadette Foley. Marty was the loving grandfather of Christine A. Moberg of Pembroke, Margaret R. Foley of California, Cameron R. Foley of Maine, Nicholas F. and Jenna Y. Wilder, both of Groton, Shannon E. Foley and Julia M. McQuaid, both of Quincy, Tara N. and Kiley A. Foley, both of Pembroke. He was preceded in death by his sisters the late Barbara Foley, and Mary McCarthy. Marty is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members and dear friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday, January 9th 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 AM on Friday, January 10th prior to the Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Quincy at 10 AM.

Services will conclude with interment and military honors in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue 16th floor New York, NY 10001 or alzfdn.org.

See keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.