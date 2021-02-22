Martin X. Ford, Sr.

Martin X. “Marty” Ford, Sr., of Quincy died peacefully Feb. 17 at home surrounded by his loving family.

Marty adored his family and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War and earned a Purple Heart. He was involved with the Outward Bound Program for veterans and went to the North Bennett School for locksmith training.

He worked for the MBTA for 38 years as a track walker and attended classes at UMass after retirement. Marty enjoyed racing pigeons and spending time at home. He was a reliable man who always put his family first and will greatly missed by all who knew him.

Beloved husband of 64 years to the late Mary J. Ford. Loving father of Martin X. Ford Jr. and his wife MaryLou of Pembroke, Anne Brait and her husband Joseph of Mashpee, Mary Nelson and her husband John of Quincy, and the late Dennis Ford and Kathleen Reynoso. Cherished brother of John Ford of Pembroke and the late Patricia Conners. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours were held Sunday in Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy, followed by a private service.

Donations in memory of Marty’s late wife Mary may be made to Alzheimers Assn., MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.