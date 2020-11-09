Martina F. McCormack

Martina Frances McCormack of Braintree, formerly of Quincy, sadly and unexpectedly passed away on November 6, 2020.

Tina was the oldest of seven children, who took on that role with great pride. As we were growing up Tina would take her younger siblings on trips to Boston, parks, plays, and always remembered her brothers and sisters by bringing them home the Peggy Lawton Chocolate Chip Cookies from college. She continued her thoughtful ways with her thirteen adored nieces and nephews. Tina cherished moments with her family and friends. Always the photographer, she captured the most precious times throughout the years.

Especially proud of her Irish heritage, Tina spent many hours researching the immigration of her grandparents to America. Trips to Ireland were a favorite, as well as hosting the annual Saint Patrick’s Day celebration.

After graduating with a nursing degree from Lowell State College in 1972, Tina worked as an R.N. in several Boston area hospitals. She also joined the Peace Corps working as a nurse in Guatemala. After achieving her MBA from UMass Boston, Tina worked for many years in health care administration for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Always generous with her time, Tina volunteered at the Museum of Fine Arts assisting patrons with disabilities to enjoy the experience. Tina was a member of the Braintree Garden Club and a former active participant in the Boston Jaycees. We remember Tina as a kind, thoughtful, generous, open-minded, and spiritual person.

Beloved daughter of the late Francis P. “Frank” McCormack, Sr. and Dorothy M. (Walsh) McCormack. Loving sister of Patrick of Hingham, Judy Tryon and her husband Tommy of Quincy, Noreen Devlin and her husband Mike of Braintree, Tim of Quincy, and his former wife Lucy Gibbs, Fran and his wife Tina of Quincy and Beth Leonard and her husband Mark of Weymouth. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4-7 pm in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 10 am at Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church, North Quincy. Cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Martina may be made to NAMI, National Alliance on Mental Illness, PO Box 49104, Baltimore, MD 21297, and/or, Doctors Without Borders, PO Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030.