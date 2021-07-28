Mary A. Butler, 77

Mary A. Butler, age 77, a former longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at St. Patrick’s Manor in Framingham.

Mary was born and raised in Dorchester and Quincy. She was a graduate of Cathedral High School, Class of 1961. She earned a Bachelor of Science in education from Boston State College in 1966 and supplemented her degree with graduate courses over the years.

Mary was employed as an elementary school teacher for the Braintree Public Schools and later worked for the United States Postal Service. She had been retired for many years.

She was a member of the former Catholic Graduates Club.

Mary loved playing the piano and the organ and would share her retirement years volunteering at nursing homes playing for residents.

She was the beloved daughter of the late Thomas J. and Rose F. (Fagan) Butler. She was the devoted sister of Kathleen M. Haws and her husband Gregory of Superior, Colo.

Mary is also survived by five nieces and nephews, and eight grand nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Wednesday, August 4, at 10 a.m.

For those who wish, donations in Mary’s memory may be made to the Catholic Appeal, c/o The Archdiocese of Boston, P.O Box 9134, Canton, MA 02021-9134.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.