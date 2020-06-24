Mary A. Crowley, 103

Mary A. (Coffey) Crowley, 103, of Quincy, formerly of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Roxbury, died June 23 at Hancock Park Nursing Home in Quincy.

Born and raised in Roxbury, she was a graduate of Holy Trinity Grammar and High Schools in Roxbury. Mrs. Crowley was a clerk for Patterson, Wilde & Windeler Insurance Company of Boston before she and her husband moved to Fort Lauderdale in 1961. She returned to Massachusetts in 1989, settling in Quincy.

Wife of the late Timothy Crowley. Sister of the late John F. Coffey and Anna Coffey. Aunt of Michael D. Coffey of Washington, John J. Coffey of Pembroke and Gerald F. Coffey and his wife Pat of East Bridgewater. She is also survived by many loving great-nieces and great-nephews.

Visitation and funeral Mass will be private.

Interment at St. Paul’s Cemetery, Arlington.

Funeral arrangements were made by Dolan Funeral Homes.