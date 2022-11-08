Mary A. Gargano, 90

Mary A. Gargano of Randolph entered eternal life on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. She was 90.

She was born to parents Irene (Keating) and Marino Varrasso on November 18, 1931, in Quincy, MA.

Mary enjoyed a long and wonderful life as a mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She grew up in Quincy MA with a large family and had close relationships with her siblings.

Mary worked at Raytheon before getting married and starting a family of seven children. She enjoyed her long walks, bowling, mini golf, car rides and was a huge Boston Red Sox fan. She enjoyed sitting in her screenhouse, especially for family cookouts. She loved all animals and was very fond of her parakeets.

Mary was a Gold Star Mother and attended many veterans’ events. She enjoyed speaking to the students at the Snug Harbor School in Germantown on Memorial Day.

Mary joins her husband Joseph Gargano who passed away in 1995, and her son Edward Gargano who was killed in action in 1984, while serving in the Marines in Beirut, Lebanon.

Mary is survived by her children: Timothy Gargano of Abington, Jane Kurleman and her husband Frank of TN, Robert Gargano of Weymouth, Elizabeth MacDonald and her husband William of Weymouth, George Gargano of Randolph and Lori Gargano of Quincy. Her sister Carol Schultz and brother Augustine Varrasso. Her grandchildren Joshua, Kayla Kurleman, Darren Lopez and Will Macdonald. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her sister Eleanor Rainwater and her brothers Louis, Francis, Guido and Paul Varrasso.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, from 2-5 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.