Mary A. Jordan, 95

Mary Agnes Jordan of Quincy passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, July 25, 2022. She was 95.

Mary was born in South Boston to Harriet (Macomber) and George Gallagher and raised in South Boston and Dorchester. She attended Girls’ High School in Roxbury and graduated in the class of 1944. She was lucky enough to grow up in the same neighborhood as her beloved Robert. They started dating in their early 20’s and were married Oct. 19, 1952, at St. Margaret Church in Dorchester.

Mary loved spending time with her family; her favorite place to be was home with them. In her spare time, she enjoyed crossword puzzles, baking, crocheting, reading murder mysteries and ceramics. On Wednesday nights for many years she enjoyed a night out to play BINGO with friends. A devout Catholic, she said the Rosary daily until recently and attended Sunday Mass when she was able. Mary was quiet and reserved in nature; however, when it came to her family, she was as fierce a protector as they come.

Mary was the beloved wife of 61 years to the late Robert P. Jordan. Devoted mother of Patricia Graeber and her husband Jeff of Quincy, Robert Jordan and his wife Lucy of Quincy, Mary Ellen Jordan of Quincy, Ann Marie Wilson and her husband Eddie of Safety Harbor, FL, Mark Jordan and his companion Carolann of Norton, Kevin Jordan and his wife Ann of Quincy and David Jordan of Quincy. Cherished grandmother of 14 grandchildren and great-grandmother of 9. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mary is predeceased by her 6 siblings.

Special thank you to her caregiver, Patrice, whose presence and care were a great source of comfort to Mary and her family.

Mary’s services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary may be made to Celtic Angels (attn: Hospice Fund), 231 Washington Street, Weymouth, MA 02188.