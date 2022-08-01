Mary A. Joyce, 85

Mary A. (Wallace) Joyce, of Quincy, formerly of South Boston, died peacefully on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Hancock Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Quincy. She was 85.

Born in Boston on April 14, 1937, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Flaherty) Wallace. Mary was raised in South Boston and graduated from Gate of Heaven High School. Mary was a retired crossing guard for the City of Quincy.

Beloved wife of Martin F. Joyce of Quincy. Devoted mother of Martin W. Joyce and his wife Amy of Burlington, IA. Loving grandmother of Mary L., Martin Z. “Zach”, and Ella C. Joyce, all of Burlington, IA. Dear sister of Sr. Margaret P. Wallace, CSJ of Brighton.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, 4-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 AM on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, prior to the Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in St. Mary’s Church, Quincy at 10 AM.

Services will conclude with interment in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.