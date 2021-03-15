Mary A. Kelley, 87

Mary A. (Harrington) Kelley, of Quincy and formerly of Somerville, died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. She was 87.

Born in Boston on June 4, 1933, she was raised in Somerville and was the daughter of the late Michael P. and Julia B. (Sullivan) Harrington. Mary attended local schools and graduated from Matignon High School in Cambridge. She worked as a service order rriter for the New England Telephone Company. Mary enjoyed her work and the relationships she built throughout the years. She happily retired in 1997.

In her spare time, Mary enjoyed reading, playing bingo, doing puzzles, going to Nantasket Beach for band concerts, watching the Boston Red Sox, and listening to Irish music. The most important part of Mary’s life was her family. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren more than anything and there wasn’t anything she wouldn’t do for those she cared for.

Mary was a loving, sweet, hardworking, and selfless person. Her life lessons and example are part of her legacy that continue through her family. Mary will be missed by all the lives she touched.

Mary was the devoted mother of James Kelley and his wife Elizabeth of Rockland, Elaine Simmons and her husband Michael of Whitman, Robert Kelley of Quincy, Elizabeth Kelley of Ipswich, and the late Boston Kelley of Quincy. She was the loving grandmother of eight and the loving great grandmother of two. Mary is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Michael Harrington, Anne McGoldrick, and Catherine Cullen.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 10:30 AM at the Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy. Services will conclude with interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Mary’s name to the charitable organization of one’s choice.

Family and friends who cannot gather together with Mary’s family at this time, may still offer their support by visiting keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.