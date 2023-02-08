Mary A. Peretti, 92

Mary A. (Re) Peretti, age 92, of Braintree, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Monday, February 6, 2023, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Mary was born in Quincy, to the late Angelo and Antonina (Padrevita) Re. Raised and educated in Quincy, she was in the “Top Ten” of her graduating class from Quincy High School in 1947. She lived in Braintree for fifty-eight years.

Mary was a homemaker and mother but as a young woman had worked several years doing payroll for the City of Quincy school department.

A woman of faith, Mary was a longtime active parishioner of Sacred Heart Parish in Weymouth.

She enjoyed Bingo nights with her friends, and later in life, took up golf, playing at various courses including Lost Brook Golf Course in Canton. Mary and her husband, Marchie, also liked to travel and in 2001, they enjoyed a fabulous trip to Italy where they reunited with extended family members, meeting some for the first time.

Most of all, Mary was devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren, actively supporting their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved wife for sixty-eight years of Marcello “Marchie” Peretti.

Devoted mother of Anne Marie MacDonough and her husband Kenneth of Sherborn, Mark F. Peretti and his wife Leslie Dougherty of Bourne, Michael W. Peretti and his wife Susan of Forest Hill, Md., James A. Peretti and his wife Terri, Robert J. Peretti and his wife Kimberly, all of North Easton.

Loving grandmother of eleven and great grandmother of five.

Dear sister of Louise O’Donnell and her husband Frank Bashore of Westford and her late husband Harry O’Donnell and predeceased by brothers, Joseph and Phillip Re.

Much-loved aunt and Godmother of Debra Re Sullivan and her husband Thomas of Whitman.

Mary is also survived by many other nieces, nephews, and their families.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Thursday, February 9, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish in Sacred Heart Church, 72 Washington Street, Weymouth, on Friday, February 10, at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in Mary’s memory may be made to Norwell VNA & Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.