Mary A. Shidler, 82

Mary A. (Curley) Shidler, of Quincy, died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. She was 82.

Mary was born in Boston on March 1, 1940. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (Conroy) Curley.

Mary was the beloved wife of the late Gerald B. Shidler, with whom she shared many loving years of marriage. She was the devoted mother of Gerald Shidler and his wife Vickie of S.Weymouth, Marybeth Kilcommons and her husband Joseph, Thomas Shidler, and Patrick Shidler and his partner Nuria Dib, all of Quincy, Brendan Shidler and his wife Claire of Holbrook. Mary was the loving grandmother of Ashley, Matthew, Derek, Lauren, Ryan, Marykate, Brendan, Emmie and Cassidy. She was the loving great grandmother of Declan, Wyatt, and Jameson. She was the dear sister of Joan Mackie of Quincy. Mary was preceded in death by her siblings: Paul Curley, Theresa Spain, Lorraine Flynn, Jackie Curley, and Thomas Curley. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Sunday, February 12, 2023, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Monday, February 13, 2023, prior to the Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM.

Services will conclude with interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Boston.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.