Mary B. Jordan, 76

Mary Bridget Jordan passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, February 11, 2021. She was 76.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late John and Catherine (McDermott) Gill. Mary was a graduate of St. Joseph’s High School in Brooklyn, N.Y. In her twenties, she worked as a secretary for New York Life in New York City. She moved to Quincy in 1977, after marrying, to settle down and raise a family. She stayed home to care for her two young daughters for many years. Mary returned to the workforce as the secretary at Sacred Heart School in North Quincy where she worked for fifteen years until her retirement in 2002.

Mary was entirely devoted to her family, and the greatest joys in her life came from time spent together with them, especially her five grandchildren.

Mary was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth Jordan of Quincy. She was the devoted mother of Catherine and her husband Timothy McLaughlin of East Bridgewater, Diane and her husband Timothy Boyle of Mt. Pleasant, SC, and the sister of the predeceased, Hugh F. Gill. She was the loving grandmother of Aidan, Eoin, and Niamh McLaughlin, all of East Bridgewater, and Brendan and Declan Boyle, both of Mt. Pleasant SC.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday, February 15, from 5-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. The funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, February 16, at the Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church, North Quincy at 10 o’clock. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in Mary’s memory to Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church in North Quincy or the Pat Roche Hospice Home in Hingham.

Please see keohane.com to share a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.