Mary B. Robichaud, 79

Mary B. (Gallagher) Robichaud, of Mansfield, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. She was 79.

Born in Boston on December 25, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Bernice (Meehan) Gallagher. Mary was raised in both South Boston and Quincy, attended local schools, and graduated from North Quincy High School. In addition to raising her family and building a home with her husband, Mary worked as an Executive Assistant to the Treasurer of Blue Cross Blue Shield in Boston. She retired in 1992 to enjoy more time with her family.

Some of Mary’s favorite things to do in her spare time were shopping, skiing, camping, visiting the beach, listening, singing, and dancing to music, chatting on the phone, laughing and spending quality time with family, especially her grandchildren. Mary adored her family and was most happy when she was surrounded by not only her kids and grandkids, but everyone’s kids and grandkids! She was a tender, loving, and fiercely protective mother and wife. She had a heart the size of Texas and would celebrate your achievements and share in your sorrows. If you asked Mary what she was most proud of, she would respond with, “my children”. Mary enjoyed life to the fullest, and something that gave her great enjoyment was planning. Mary was known for planning. She may not always have done what she planned to do, or go where she planned to go, but she was always planning.

If there was one word to describe Mary, it would be glamorous. She was a natural beauty and was always dressed to the nines. She could illuminate a room just by walking through the door and was the focal point everywhere she went. Mary had a warm and welcoming demeanor, which naturally drew people to her. Her smile was huge, and her laugh genuine. People found enjoyment in making Mary laugh.

Her life lessons and example are part of her legacy that continue through her family. She will be missed by all the lives she touched.

Beloved wife of Joseph W. Robichaud Jr. of Mansfield. Devoted mother of Joseph W. Robichaud III and his wife Julie of Mansfield and Renee M. Bilunas and her late husband John of Norton. Loving grandmother of Meagan C. Robichaud of Arlington, VA, Joseph C. and Kevin F. Robichaud, both of Mansfield. Dear sister of Charles Gallagher and his late wife Kathy of Weymouth, Joan Gallagher and Thomas Gallagher and his wife Nancy, all of Quincy. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday, December 19, 2022, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

Her funeral service will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 10 AM in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy.

Services will conclude with interment in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent in Mary’s name to Alzheimer’s Clinical & Translational Research Unit (ACTRU), 149 13th St., 2nd floor, Charlestown, MA 02129 or by visiting: https://www.massgeneral.org/neurology/research/alzheimers-clinical-translational-research-unit-actru.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.