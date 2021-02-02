Mary Beth Kabat, of Quincy finally wore out her generous heart, dying peacefully on Saturday, January 30, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

She is survived by her daughter, Stacey Kabat and husband Stan Grossfeld of Squantum, and son, Chuck Kabat and his wife Heather McLoughlin of Dedham. She will be missed by her five grandchildren, Delaney Kabat, Samuel Grossfeld, Harrison Kabat, Jared Duane and Zoë Grossfeld. Her sister, Judy Kimberly of Bloomfield Hills, Mich., also survives her.

Mary Beth was born in Detroit in 1936. Raised by Theodore and Mary (Scanlon) Kimberly, she was one of eight children and the only one to attend college, earning a degree in special education from Michigan State University in 1959. She was a community activist for Project Friendship, which built racial equity in inner city Detroit. Mary Beth also taught sight-impaired children and later volunteered as a Girl Scout leader in Attleboro, where she led a community-wide coalition to rescue the town’s Scout House from economic peril. The Anderson Scout House thrives today, an endearing legacy to her dedication to youth. In her encore career, she filled the role of Mary Poppins as a nanny for several Boston-area families, a rewarding endeavor that led to lasting relationships across generations.

Years of teaching young people built a foundation for the love and guidance she showed her grandchildren. She was the seat-saver at youth sports, leader of applause at holiday concerts, and provider of wisdom that will be appreciated for decades. Mary Beth’s boundless energy will live on in the hearts of many, in cribbage matches, games of Phantom and her famous holiday mustard.

A Mass will be celebrated in Saint Joseph’s Church, 550 Washington Street, Quincy on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 10 o’clock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Donations may be made to the Anderson House, c/o Kathy O’Brien, 100 Richie Road, Attleboro, MA 02703 or DOVE of Quincy at www.dovema.org/donate.