Mary C. Cohane, 82

Mary Catherine (Kasper) Cohane, of Quincy, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 3, 2023. She was surrounded by the love of her family, friends and faith throughout the weekend and her life. She was 82 years old.

Mary was born in Boston on November 21, 1940, and was the daughter of the late Frank J. and Catherine (Riordan) Kasper. She was raised in South Boston and graduated from Gate of Heaven High School.

Mary’s life was focused on service. She was a selfless person and always took care of others from a very young age. Her family was her world. She was a mother, grandmother, sister, aunt & a best friend to many. She was clever, quick to laugh and was the best listener to all. She could beat anyone at Jeopardy at almost any time. She loved backyard cookouts and for years she spent many days walking to & from the beach for beach outings with her children and the whole Bromfield Street neighborhood. She loved to host large family gatherings throughout the year and especially on the holidays. Mary made sure everyone was welcome and there was a seat at the table for all. She loved spending time in Dennisport, Cape Cod, where most of her favorite summertime memories were made with her family. She was a consummate babysitter and loved to play card games like Old Maid & Go Fish with the grandkids. Other interests included reading, writing, music, singing, attending theatre, gardening, walking, crafts, cooking & attending church. In addition to raising her family, Mary worked in banking & was involved in many volunteer opportunities throughout the years, especially those involving children.

Overall, her most favorite pastime was spending time with her family, friends, neighbors and her dog, Benji. He was her loyal, furry companion and they could not get enough of each other.

Mary was the devoted mother of Susan M. Klein and her husband Kevin of Cambridge, Paul Cohane and his wife Jonna of Kingston, Kevin Cohane and his wife Jenny of Norwell, and Kathryn “Katey” Cohane of Quincy. She was the loving grandmother of eight: Erick Cohane-Jones, Ciara & Aidan Cohane, Pete and Annie Cohane, Maddie Klein, Alex Johnson & Erin Hilton.Mary was also a great grandmother of three. Mary was the dear sister of Dolores Rygiel and her late husband Ed of Arlington. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Frank Kasper, Micky Neas, and Dennis Kasper. Mary is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family, and her canine companion, Benji.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday, September 18, 2023, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, prior to the Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM.

Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Mary’s name to Tommy’s Place Foundation, Inc., 90 Shore Ave., Quincy, MA 02169, or by visiting: www.donorbox.org/tommysplace.