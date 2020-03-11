Mary C. DeStefanis, 89

Mary C. DeStefanis, age 89, of Quincy entered into eternal life on March 9, 2020.

Mary was born in New York City and lived in Braintree for many years before moving to Quincy 17 years ago. Mary worked for French Shriner Shoe Factory in Boston.

Beloved daughter of the late Eustachio and Rose DeStefanis. Beloved sister of the late Dominic DeStefanis and the late Concetta A. Paul. Devoted aunt of Robert “Bruce” Paul of Braintree.

Visiting hour at the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, Weymouth, on Thursday March 12 from 10 until 11 am, followed by a funeral service at 11 am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

Burial in Mount Wollaston Cemetery immediately afterwards.