Mary C. Lee, 96

Mary Catherine Lee of Quincy died peacefully at her home on February 11, 2021. She was 96.

Born in Everett on October 10, 1924, she was the eldest daughter of the late Henry William and Mary Catherine (Harrington) Lee. She graduated from Charlestown High School with the Class of 1942. Mary worked as a telephone operator for New England Telephone Company until her retirement in 1987.

She loved her friends and their frequent visits to Cafe Marliave, Lilly’s Piano Bar in Quincy Market, and other hot spots in downtown Boston for dinner and drinks. Mary enjoyed weekend getaways to Cape Cod and New Hampshire. She loved her travels to San Francisco, Las Vegas, Florida and Puerto Rico. She and her friends were frequent patrons of the theater and Broadway shows. She knew all the show tunes and loved to sing. Some favorites included Frank Sinatra, Steve and Eydie, Rosemary Clooney and all the great singers. Her signature tune was “The Best of Times is Now.” Sing along piano bars were her delight.

Mary was the life of holiday parties. She happily joined in all parlor games, trivia challenges and card games. She was a real-life “Auntie Mame” complete with feather boa and sparkles galore. She was a cornerstone of any family gathering, with a glass of Johnny Walker Black and water on the rocks, and a bowl of potato chips and dip. She was a generous aunt who never failed to send a birthday card to her nieces and nephews.

Perhaps the thing Mary was most well-known for was her delicious homemade fudge and penuche. Family and friends put in their requests early before any gathering.

Mary lived happily and independently for many years in Malden, and later moved to Quincy to be closer to family.

She is survived by her loving nieces and nephews and extended family.

Following cremation, Mary will be interred privately in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary’s name may be sent to the charitable organization of one’s choice.

