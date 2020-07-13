Mary C. MacKenzie, 90

Mary C. (Colarusso) MacKenzie, age 90, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Thursday, July 9, 2020, at her daughter’s home, in the comfort of her loving family.

Born in Quincy, to the late Joseph and Rose Colarusso, she was raised and educated there, and was a graduate of Quincy High School.

She was employed as a florist at the Quincy Adams Garden Center for over twenty-five years.

Mary was a longtime, active parishioner of Saint John the Baptist Church.

She loved flowers and enjoyed gardening. Most of all, she was devoted to her family, actively supporting their activities and accomplishments.

Beloved wife of the late Richard F. MacKenzie. Devoted mother of Kathryn M. Lynch and her husband Stephen of Pembroke, Richard J. MacKenzie and his wife Maria of Pembroke, James S. MacKenzie and his wife Liliana of Salem, N.H., and Robert E. MacKenzie of Quincy. Loving grandmother of Jamie and her husband Brian, Christopher and his wife Victoria, Michael, Elizabeth, James, and Gabriel. Cherished great-grandmother of Mia and Nathan. Dear sister of Ralph Colarusso and his wife Florence of Holbrook. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In light of current events, funeral services took place privately. A Funeral Mass was celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church and interment took place at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Mary’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association, 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451-8750.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.