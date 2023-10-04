Mary C. Mulligan, 93

Mary C. (Mangan) Mulligan, age 93, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Monday, October 2, 2023 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Mary was born in Glencar, County Kerry, Ireland, to the late Daniel and Mary (Foley) Mangan. Raised and educated there, she immigrated to the United States in 1947 at the age of seventeen, arriving in Dorchester. She lived in Quincy for over fifty-five years, previously in Weymouth for fifteen years, and earlier in Dorchester.

As a young woman, she worked as a house manager at Saint Patrick’s Rectory in Dorchester.

Mary’s passion was for her family. She proudly raised her children, set the rules, and loved her role as mother and homemaker. She also cherished being a grandmother and great grandmother, providing support, guidance and celebrating all her family’s many activities and accomplishments.

Mary was also a woman of faith and a longtime parishioner of Saint Mary’s Parish.

Beloved wife for seventy-two years of the late Joseph H. Mulligan.

Devoted mother of Maureen Penta and her husband Charles of Jupiter, Fla., Joseph E. Mulligan and his wife Linda of Braintree, Patricia Mulligan Flaherty and her husband Brian of Norwell, Kevin Mulligan and his wife Bonnie of Quincy, Anne Mulligan Mahoney and her husband Kevin of Quincy, and the late Helen A. Mulligan.

Loving grandmother of eleven and great grandmother of eight.

Mary was the last of seven siblings and is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Friday, October 6, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Divine Mercy Parish in Saint Mary’s Church, 95 Crescent Street, West Quincy, on Saturday, October 7, at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Mary’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.