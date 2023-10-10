Mary C. Oliveri, 90

Mary C. (Ventosi) Oliveri, age 90, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at South Shore Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Mary was born in Quincy, to the late Dominic and Alice M. (Jolly) Ventosi. She was raised and educated in Quincy.

Mary was a proud homemaker and loved family gatherings. She was devoted to her children and especially to her cherished grandchildren and great granddaughter.

She enjoyed traveling, playing Bingo, trips to the casino with family and friends, and crocheting.

Beloved wife of the late Anthony M. Oliveri.

Devoted mother of Toni “Candi” Oliveri of Quincy, Sally O’Sullivan and her husband Bryan of Ky., Mary Sanders and her husband Robert of Fla., Michael Oliveri and his wife Kimberly of Quincy, and Tracee Oliveri of Quincy.

Loving grandmother of Kelly-Ann and her husband Jeff, Toni and her husband Austin, and the late Michael A. Oliveri.

Cherished great grandmother of Madeline.

At the request of the family, services were conducted privately at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Mary’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.