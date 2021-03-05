Mary D. Gallagher

Mary D. (Consolazio) Gallagher of Quincy passed away March 1, 2021.

Mary worked as traffic supervisor for 29 years, called the children her “chickadees” and is still known to many as “Mrs. G.” She broadcast a safety talk every Monday morning at the Wollaston School and was chosen to be on the city calendar in 1971.

Mary loved boating, fishing, sports and especially animals. She was on the North Quincy, Alley Cat and Koch Club bowling teams and played for the Mary Pratt, Koch Club and North Quincy Raiderettes softball teams. Mary was well known in Wollaston and will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Beloved aunt of Cathy Consolazio of Quincy, Dan Consolazio of Weymouth and Tina & Rob Pettinelli of Quincy. Caring sister of the late Nick Consolazio, Dom Consolazio, Joe Consolazio and Jim Conso. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 3-5 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 11:00 AM on Monday. Burial in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy, will follow.

The service at the funeral home will be live streamed and able to be viewed by visiting her obituary at keohane.com.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929.