Mary E. Bonish, 61

Mary E. (Hogan) Bonish, age 61, of Randolph, formerly of Quincy, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Albany, N.Y., Mary grew up in Quincy and graduated from Quincy High School. She then went on to graduate from Boston College earning her Bachelor’s degree. Mary worked in computer system development for many years at the Bank of Boston, and most recently for a health care company.

Mary was a very active member of the First Congregational Church in Randolph, where she was involved with the music ministry as a musician and soloist. She was multitalented including crocheting, sewing and gourmet cooking.

Mary was most happy when spending time with her family and friends. A devoted daughter, sister, aunt, great aunt and friend, Mary will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known her.

Mary was the daughter of the late Paul and Agnes (Martin) Hogan. Devoted sister of Jane Holdredge and her husband Charles of RI, Donna Rines of Quincy, Patricia Massey and her late husband Frank of OH and the late Brenda Kelly, Thomas Hogan and Loren Hogan. Dear sister-in-law of Walter Kelly of FL, Sue Hogan of WV and Joann Hogan of PA. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and her church family.

In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, which include face coverings, social distancing and wait times in line due to temporary limited capacity, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Wednesday, November 4th from 4:00 – 7:00 PM in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 So. Franklin St. (RT. 37) Holbrook.

A private Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 11:00 AM, which will be live streamed on the funeral home website under Mary’s obituary page. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the First Congregational Church Music Program, c/o First Congregational Church, 1 So. Main St., Randolph, MA 02368.

