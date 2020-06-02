Mary E. Duross, 91

Mary Elizabeth (Martin) Duross, 91, of Quincy and formerly of Dorchester, died peacefully May 26 at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Milton.

Born in Boston, she was raised in Dorchester and was the daughter of the late Anthony and Theresa (O’Brien) Martin. She attended local schools and graduated from the Dorchester High School for Girls with the Class of 1946.

Mrs. Duross worked as an administrative assistant for Thompson & Thompson. After retiring from Thompson & Thompson she worked for Quincy Public Schools until 2019. She enjoyed her work and the relationships she built throughout the years.

In her spare time, Mrs. Duross enjoyed going to Maine, camping, teaching her grandchildren how to jump rope, water ski and spend time with her family. She was a member of the Strikers Bowling League, St. Boniface Sodality, Gull Point Yacht Club, The Juliets Woman’s Club of Bridgton, Maine, as well as many local civic and charitable organizations.

She was compassionate, strong, loving, caring, thoughtful and generous. Her life lessons and example are part of her legacy that continue through her family. Mrs. Duross will be missed by all the lives she touched.

She was the beloved wife of the late William T. Duross, who died in 2011. The two married on Nov. 7, 1952 in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Houghs Neck, Quincy. Together they shared 59 years of loving marriage. She was the devoted mother of Thomas J. Duross of Jamaica Plain, Theresa M. Duross and her friend Gary Shaboo of Quincy, Timothy Duross and his wife Nancy Linehan Duross of South Boston, Stephen J. Duross of Quincy and Mary Beth Spano and her husband Bill of East Bridgewater. She was the loving grandmother of Patrick J. Duross of Quincy, Taylor M. Burns and her husband William of Weymouth, Martin T. Duross and his partner Alyssa Wink of South Boston, Molly C. Duross and her partner Brian Araujo of South Boston and Nicholas W. Spano of Providence, RI. She was the loving great grandmother of Marykate Burns of Weymouth, and the dear sister of Catherine Sheehan and her late husband John of Ashland. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her siblings Frederick Martin, Eleanor O’Connell, Edward Martin, Robert Martin, Leonard Martin and Ruth Bernardi.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, Quincy. Mrs. Duross will be interred privately in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Church, 550 Washington St., Quincy, MA 02169 or MSPCA, Attn: Donation, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130.

Funeral arrangements were made by Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.