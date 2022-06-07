Mary E. Lopresti, 90, of Quincy, on June 7, 2022. She was the devoted wife of 61 years to the late Charles A. Lopresti.

Born in Quincy on Jan. 9, 1932 she was the only child of the late George and Mary (Appleton) Kelly. Mrs. Lopresti worked as a Registered Nurse at South Shore Hospital for 35 years before retiring in 1991.

Mary was an ardent sports fan who especially enjoyed rooting for the Red Sox and the other New England sports teams.

She and her husband loved wintering in Florida and spending time with good friends there.

Loving mother of Charles J. Lopresti and his wife Lauretta Tuffo Lopresti of Braintree and Charlene Lopresti of Palm Harbor Florida. Cherished grandmother of Alexandra Lopresti Wall and husband Dave of Braintree, Jacqueline Lopresti of Quincy, and Charles M. Lopresti and his fiancée Natasha James of Weymouth. Great Grandmother of Mia Conley, Madelyn Conley and Luke Wall. Also survived by nieces, a nephew, cousins and extended family.

Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation Thursday, June 9, from 8:30am-9:30am at Hamel-Lydon Chapel and Cremation Service, 650 Hancock St., Quincy, followed by a funeral Mass at 10:00am in St. John the Baptist Church, 44 School St., Quincy. A private burial will occur following cremation.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to Boston Children’s Hospital, 300 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02115.

For more information or to leave online condolences please visit HamelLydon.com.