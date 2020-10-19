Mary E. McDonnell

Mary E. (Franconia) McDonnell, of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester and Toureen, Carraroe, Co. Galway, Ireland passed away in her hundredth year on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late James McDonnell. Cherished mother of Maureen T. McDonnell of Hull, James J. of PA and his late wife Tobi McDonnell, and Anthony T. and his wife Arlene McDonnell of Quincy. Dear sister of the late William P. Franconia and niece of the late Anthony J. McDonough. Loving Granny of Ashley and Great Granny of Caroline and Liam. Also survived by two nieces.

Visiting hours Tuesday, October 20, from 4 to 8 PM at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, Milton.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Ann Church, Quincy, Wednesday morning, October 21, at 10 AM.

Burial will follow in New Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 964 Main St., Pawtucket, RI 02860.