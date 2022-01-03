Mary E. McPartlin, 86

Mary Elizabeth McPartlin, a longtime resident of Houghs Neck (a section of Quincy), passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Thursday, December 30, 2021. She was 86.

Mary was born in Donegal, Ireland where she spent her youth before immigrating to the United States in 1958. Upon her arrival to Boston she began working at Gillette in South Boston. While working there she met her loving husband Frank and were soon married in 1962.

She was always kind, generous, compassionate, and had a wonderful sense of humor. This caring and loving culture led her to raising seven successful sons who went on to raise their families in her likeness. Mary was deeply religious in her Catholic faith and was often the best dancer at her children’s weddings. In addition to being a great mother she was also a phenomenal grandmother babysitting all seven of her grandchildren. Her knack for caring for others was also displayed in her profession as a hospital care worker at Quincy Hospital.

Whether it was raising seven boys, babysitting seven grandchildren or caring for others at the hospital Mary always put others before herself which resulted in a strong and loving family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Beloved wife of fifty-nine years to Francis P. McPartlin. Loving mother of Frank J. McPartlin and his wife Marlene of Quincy, James P. McPartlin and his wife Karen of Braintree, Peter P. McPartlin and his wife Milena of Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sean McPartlin and his wife Nancy of Rockland, Kevin M. McPartlin of Quincy, Brian M. McPartlin of Quincy and Christopher McPartlin and his wife Heather of Quincy. Devoted grandmother of Patrick, Nicolas, Jack, Julia, Mary, Katie and Christopher William. Dear sister of Bridie Devlin and the late Jim McGeoghan, both of Coventry, England. Mary is also survived by many nieces and nephews in Ireland and England.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday, January 3, 2022, from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 AM on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, prior to the Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

Please see keohane.com for directions and online condolences.