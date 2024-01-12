Mary E. Molloy, 88

Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Molloy, a resident of Quincy and Falmouth and a native of South Boston, passed away peacefully on January 9 at the age of 88 surrounded by her loving family.

She was a graduate of Monsignor Ryan Memorial High School and went on to Boston State College finishing her masters degree in elementary education. Betty met the love of her life, John, playing on the fields of Columbia Stadium. After raising her family, she taught in the Boston Public School System for 25 years retiring from the Perkins School in South Boston, where she also attended kindergarten.

Betty’s truest enjoyment in life was her family. She loved planning and hosting holiday celebrations highlighted by the Fourth of July and Christmas.

Betty enjoyed summer vacations including a memorable cross country camping trip with her family in 1974 and also enjoyed traveling throughout Europe. In her later years, she cherished her time in the summer with her grandchildren in Falmouth. She remained active in retirement and was a member of the Friends of the Thomas Crane Public Library in Quincy, serving as its president and opening and funding its bookstore.

Betty was the beloved daughter of the late Daniel and Mary Grant and is survived by her husband of 64 years, John and their children John (Jack) Molloy Jr and his wife Kathy of Kennebunkport, Maine, Daniel Molloy and his wife Susan of Quincy, Michael Molloy of Paris, France and Mark Molloy and his wife Suzanne of Marshfield. She was the grandmother of Jake, Kelli, Sarah, Luke, Paul, Alex, Marc and James. She is also survived by her sister Louise Kelly of Quincy, Virginia MacKay of Quincy, Diane Coco of Plymouth, and brother Daniel Grant of Bedford and the late Kathleen Williamson Fratus and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Good Counsel, 237 Sea St., Quincy, MA 02169, or the charity of your choice.

