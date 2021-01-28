Mary E. Morris

Mary E. (Martin) Morris, of Ocean Bluff, Marshfield, passed peacefully on January 26, 2021 and went to her Eternal Home, where she is now joined with her husband of more than 50 years, the late Alfred T. Morris.

Mary was born in Boston on September 23, 1934 and is the daughter of the late Michael and Elizabeth (McManus) Martin. She is predeceased by her brothers John and Myles McGrail.

Cherished mother of Thomas and his dear wife Judith, Paul and his dear wife Terri, Marykate Bulman and her husband Michael, and Patti Whitmarsh and her husband Gerry. Mary was grandmother of John, Marybeth, Sara, Morgan, Molly, Kerri, Katie, Patrick, Mackenzie, Grace, Henry, Joseph,Vivan, and great-grandchildren Chase, Avery, Noah, Eli, Josiah, Jordan, and Giovanni. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren always held a special place in Mary’s heart. The joy of her life was this beautiful family, and her example of unwavering faith and devotion to Our Lord and the Blessed Mother will carry her in their hearts forever.

Mary was a retired traffic supervisor for the Quincy Police Department, where she worked for 22 years caring for and ensuring the safety of her children as she guided them to school daily. On her last day the children gave her a beautiful send off with hand-made gifts, a cake, and lots of hugs!

Mary held fondly her memories of walking the beach in Ocean Bluff with her children and grandchildren. Although gone from our sight she will never be gone from our hearts. The essence of her life was family and her deep Faith. They were the foundation of all that was truly important to her.

Mary will be laid to rest at Couch Cemetery with her loving and cherished husband, Al.

Funeral services will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to the Marshfield Senior Center, 230 Webster St., Marshfield MA 02050.

Funeral arrangements were made by MacDonald Funeral Home, Marshfield.

