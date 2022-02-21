Mary E. Player, 82

Mary E. (Greene) Player, of Quincy, died peacefully at her home on February 17, 2022. She was 82.

Wife of the late David S. Player. Loving mother of Kathleen Player and Kevin Berlo of Quincy, Maureen Player of Hanover formerly of Quincy, and Pamela Goldstein and her husband Mitchell of NY. Sister of James Greene of Plymouth and Anne Oulette of Weymouth. Cherished Grandmother of Michelle Ramponi and her husband Matt, David, Samantha and Zachary. Great Grandmother of Ava.

Mary was a lifelong Quincy resident. She was a graduate of North Quincy High School Class of 1957. She worked as a paralegal for 47 years, first with Richard W. Barry and then later with Sullivan & Sweeney Law Firm. Mary loved to travel, taking numerous cruises around the country. One of her favorite spots to travel to was Las Vegas. She truly loved living at the marina, she enjoyed living by the ocean. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited greet the family during the visiting hours on Thursday 5-7 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Friday prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10 a.m.

Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.