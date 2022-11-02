Mary E. Priscella, 94

Mary E. (Merrill) Priscella, age 94, a longtime Braintree resident, died peacefully, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in the comfort of her loving family.

Mary was born in Quincy, to the late Harold J. and Catherine L. (Roberts) Merrill.

Beloved wife of the late Joseph M. Priscella.

Devoted mother of Gail E. Priscella of Braintree, Janet M. Page and her husband James of Weymouth, Judy A. Dello Russo and her husband Peter of North Falmouth, and the late Joseph H. Priscella and his surviving wife Angie Priscella of Norwell.

She was the loving “Ma” to her ten cherished grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Dear sister of the late Catherine E. Elliot and Harold J. Merrill. Mary is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

Mary was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1946. She was a dedicated homemaker and mother, and after raising her four children, worked for many years in the accounting office at the Warren E. Collins Company in Braintree.

She was active and was a fitness enthusiast with a passion for playing tennis at the Weymouth Tennis Club. Mary was stylish and had a warm and friendly personality with an engaging smile, making friends easily throughout her life.

Most of all, being a grandmother was her greatest gift and she cherished her grandchildren and great grandchildren, playing a major role in forming a loving foundation for all of them. They all fondly reminisce about the Braintree homestead and all the family gatherings.

At the request of the family, funeral services were private.

