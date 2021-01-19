Mary E. Pritchard, 92

Mary E. “Marie” (Taylor) Pritchard of Quincy died Jan. 14 at the age of 92.

Born in Boston of the late Samuel and Mary (McCarthy) Taylor, she grew up in Houghs Neck and graduated from Quincy High School. Mrs. Pritchard traveled with her husband and family as the wife of a 30-year career marine, living mostly in the south and loving it. She worked as a hair dresser and as an operator for New England Telephone. She loved to sew, knit, read and be with her family. Anyone who knew Mrs. Pritchard has her famous bag holder hanging somewhere in their home.

The beloved wife of the late John “Jack” Pritchard for 59 years, Mrs. Pritchard was the sister of the late Claire Varraso and her late husband James “Duke” Varraso, the late Lorraine Heffernan and her husband Joseph Heffernan and Donna Schaffer and her late husband Henry “Butch” Schaffer; beloved mother of John E. Pritchard and his wife Connie of Boston and Joan Pritchard Caruso and her husband John of Duxbury; loving and devoted grandmother of Daniel Pritchard of Watertown, Jill (Pritchard) Ghareeb and her husband Jonathan of VA, Steven Pritchard and his wife Mary of Andover, Michael Pritchard and his wife Alicia of Hanover and Christopher Pritchard of WA; cherished great grandmother of Ford and Caroline Ghareeb, Harriet Pritchard, Reagan Pritchard, Jack Pritchard and Benjamin Pritchard; and is also survived by her many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Boston Children’s Hospital. 300 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02115 childrenshospital.org or to the Paralyzed Veterans of America, PO Box 9533, Wilton, NH 03086 pva.org.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy.