Mary E. Ridge, of Quincy, returned to Our Lord on Sunday August 16, 2020.

Mary was a devoted Catholic and very active in the Star of the Sea Church and its community in Squantum. She volunteered regularly at the Interfaith Food Pantry. Mary’s main passion was spending time with her family and friends, especially at Furnace Pond in Pembroke. She will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her. Mary was a retired supervisor for New England Telephone Co.

Mary was the loving daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Kildish) Ridge, and the beloved sister of the late Dorothy “Dotty” Ridge, Ellie Calhoun and her husband Jim and Bob Ridge and his wife Betty. She was the cherished aunt of Ellen Ridge, Jim Calhoun Jr. and his wife Diane, the late Bill Ridge, the late Christine Ridge McEvoy, and her surviving husband Dennis McEvoy. Mary is survived by many grand nieces and nephews and great great nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday August 21, from 9 – 10 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY, prior to the Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Quincy at 10:30. Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Boston. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Mary’s memory to the Interfaith Food Pantry, c/o Interfaith Social Services, 105 Adams Street, Quincy, MA 02169.

