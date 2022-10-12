Mary E. Robinson, 86

Mary E. (McCrorey) Robinson, age 86, of Rockland, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Monday, October 10, 2022, at South Shore Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center in Rockland, in the comfort of her loving family.

Mary was born in Boston, to the late Patrick and Bridget (Linihan) McCrorey. Raised and educated in Boston, she was a graduate of the former Saint Columbkille High School in Brighton. She lived in Rockland for the past fifteen years, previously in Quincy for most of her life.

Later in her life, she received an Associate’s degree from Quincy Junior College. She then worked as a medical secretary at the Carney Hospital in Dorchester for twenty years.

She enjoyed ceramics, Irish music, reading, and watching sports on television—especially football. She had a sweet tooth for candy. Mary also treasured the many trips she made with her late sister, Ann.

Beloved wife of the late Leonard P. Robinson.

Devoted mother of Paul P. Robinson and his wife Linda of Hanson, and Kathleen G. “Kathy” Robinson and her partner Barry Foster of Abington.

Loving grandmother of Deanna, Jarett, and Sean Robinson. Loving great grandmother of Jeramiah and Jayson Robinson.

One of seven siblings, she was the dear sister of John McCrorey of Brighton, and predeceased by Joseph McCrorey, Arthur McCrorey, Ann McCrorey, Kay McCrorey, and Reverend Edward McCrorey.

Mary is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Thursday, October 13, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint Martin de Porres Parish in Saint Brendan Church, 589 Gallivan Boulevard, Dorchester, on Friday, October 14, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester.

For those who wish, donations in Mary’s memory may be made to Susan G. Komen, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380 or by visiting www.komen.org.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.