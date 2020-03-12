Mary Eddy, 84

Mary (Duffy) Eddy, 84, a longtime resident of Quincy, passed away Wednesday March 11, 2020.

Born in Drummin, County Mayo, Ireland, Mary was a daughter of the late John Duffy, and Maryellen (Friel). She was the youngest of nine siblings, all of whom predeceased her. She emigrated to the United States in 1957, and was rectory cook at St. John the Baptist in Quincy, and a food demonstrator at Shaw’s for many years.

Mary had a quick wit and great sense of humor. She enjoyed sweets and would never refuse a hot cup of tea. The greatest joys in her life came from time spent with her family and visiting with friends.

Mary was the beloved wife of 27 years of the late Donald F. Eddy, and the devoted mother of William Eddy and his wife Pamela of Marshfield, Maryellen Dion and her husband Steven of Leicester, and Michael Eddy and his wife Steph of Quincy. She was the proud grandmother of Alison, Charlie, Colleen, Aloura, Mia, Peyton, and Gage, and is survived by many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday from 2-6 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Services from the funeral home on Monday at 10:30 AM prior to the Funeral Mass in St. John’s Church, Quincy at 11:30. Burial in Holyhood Cemetery, Brookline.

See keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.