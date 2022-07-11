Mary Elizabeth Giggey

Mary E. Giggey passed peacefully Friday, July 8, 2022, at home surrounded by family. She was 90 years old. Born and raised in Unity, Maine, Mary and her husband Waymon later moved to Quincy, Massachusetts. Together they raised their four children and became integral members of the Houghs Neck community.

Mary worked as a Home Health Care provider for over 30 years. She ran the daycare for the staff of the Massachusetts Cerebral Palsy Association of the South Shore Area, until she retired in 1996.

Mary was a volunteer at Great Hill Elementary School and an active member of the Houghs Neck Congregational Church, where she ran the coffee hour every Sunday. Mary was also a member of Mother’s Club, assisting with the Sunday School program, Pilgrim Fellowship, and annual Christmas Fair.

An active member of the Houghs Neck Boy Scout Pack and Troop 6, Mary acted as both a Den Mother and Committee Member for many years. In February of 1989, Mary received the Pop Josselyn Award for her love of scouting and commitment to service. Additionally, in 1974, Mary was honored by the Houghs Neck Community Council with The Good Neighbor Award.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Waymon, her parents, Benjamin and Hazel Chase, brothers Claude “Butch” and Lauris “Joe” and sister Martha. Mary is survived by her daughter Sheena Curley and Sheena’s husband William; sons John, Stephen, and Joseph and their respective spouses Susan, Antonette and Jennifer. She is also survived by a brother Malcolm “Mac” Chase, sister Lucy Daru, five grandchildren (Phillip, Christopher, Adam, William and Rebecca) and five great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.

Donations in memory of Mary may be made to the Houghs Neck Congregational Church. A memorial service for the family will be held in Unity, Maine at a later date.