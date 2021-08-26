Mary Elizabeth Hughes

Mary Elizabeth “Bette” Hughes, age 96 years and 51 weeks, of Quincy and North Weymouth, died on August 21, 2021.

Daughter of the late Albertine McCarthy, Bette was born in Roxbury. She enlisted in the US Marines in the 1950s and proudly served two tours of duty stateside, after which she was honorably discharged as a sergeant.

Bette was a lifelong member of the Women’s Marine Association and enjoyed attending the association’s gatherings. She was honored to be selected as the Marine representative in a picture of women in four branches of the armed forces that was printed in the July 6, 1957 issue of the Saturday Evening Post.

Upon discharge from the Marines, she worked at Hewlett Packard and the Boston Globe, retiring from the Globe after working there for many years. She enjoyed bingo, bowling, dancing and traveling.

She leaves her nieces Carol Sestito and her life partner Kathleen Bower; Marjorie Taglieri and her wife Judith Murphy; and, Albertine Beck and her daughter Christina Beck. She also leaves behind her nephew Michael Taglieri-Housh and his husband Michael Housh. She was predeceased by her sister Marjorie A Taglieri and her fiancé William Clark. In addition, she leaves behind several cousins.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visitation on Monday from 9:15-10:15 AM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home NORTH WEYMOUTH at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A – Bicknell Square) followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Jerome Church, Weymouth at 10:30 AM. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bette may be made to the N.E. Center and Home for Veterans, 17 Court St., Boston, MA 02108.