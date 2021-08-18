Mary Ericson, 77

Mary (Brancaccio) Ericson, age 77, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Monday, August 16, 2021, at Seasons Hospice Milton Inpatient Center, surrounded by her loving family.

Mary was born in Quincy, to the late Vincenzo and Amelia (Pascarelli) Brancaccio. She was raised and educated in North Quincy.

She was employed as a teacher’s aide at the South Shore Educational Collaborative in Hingham for over twenty years and retired in 2009.

Mary was a talented cook and baker, and enjoyed hosting family gatherings, including Sunday breakfasts and dinners, and holidays. She loved having a house full of family and friends.

Mary enjoyed the simple things in life. She maintained a beautiful vegetable garden for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her late longtime companion, Simon “Si” Henrickson, and dog, Casey, at the seawall at the end of her Turner Street home in Houghs Neck. She cherished memories of visiting Boston’s North End with family members and big family gatherings with her siblings and their families.

Most of all, she was devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and loved doing arts and crafts with them.

Beloved wife of the late Walter L. Ericson, Jr. Devoted mother of Walter L. Ericson III and his wife Jean Downey of Ocala, Fla., Felicia M. Noonan and her husband Thomas of Mansfield, Mary K. French and her companion David Ryan of Weymouth, and Robert E. Ericson and his companion Kelly Swart of Stephentown, N.Y.

Loving grandmother of Vincent Ericson, Cameron McCarthy, Spencer McCarthy, Madison Noonan, John “Jack” Noonan, Brian French, Kevin French, Randy French, Shannon Ericson Smith (and her daughter, Olivia), Raymond Ericson, and Marcus Ericson. Cherished great grandmother of Brian Ericson, Cindy French, Brian French, Chloe French, and Savannah French.

Dear sister of Anna Falzone of Pinellas Park, Fla., Joseph Brancaccio of Brooksville, Fla., and predeceased by Salvatore Brancaccio, Alfonso Brancaccio, Gerry Brancaccio, Prudence Loomis, Catherine MacDonald, Clara Finger, baby Gaetano Brancaccio, Gaetano Brancaccio, Vincenzo Brancaccio, and Pasquale Brancaccio. Mary is also survived by her dear aunt, Lina Bianco, many cousins, nieces, nephews, and their families.

At the request of the family, services were private.

For those who wish, donations in Mary’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

