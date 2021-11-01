Mary F. Gorman, 81

Mary F. (Walsh) Gorman, 81, of Canton, a longtime Quincy resident, died October 27, 2021.

The beloved wife of the late Richard J. Gorman Jr., originally from Jamaica Plain. Devoted mother of Marianne Renaud and her husband Ron of Wellesley, Christine Schiavo and her husband Jay of Canton, Brian Gorman and his wife Julie of Westwood, Patrice Healy and her husband Matt of Quincy, and Richard Gorman and his wife Amelia of West Roxbury. Treasured daughter of the late Patrick and Mary Walsh of Roslindale and Tubbercurry, Ireland and beloved sister of Kevin Walsh, Claire Kenny, Eleanor Duran, Joan Konefal, and the late Pauline, Herbert and Jerome Walsh. Mrs. Gorman is the proud grandmother of Owen, Mary, Jack, Kelly, Carolyn, Lila, Emmy, Alice and Mia. She also leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and cherished friends, both here as well as in Ireland.

The foundation of her life was her family, especially her grandchildren. They were the cornerstone of all that was truly important to her. Although they are heartbroken at her passing, they feel fortunate for all the blessings she brought to their lives.

Mrs. Gorman was a registered nurse at St. Margaret’s, St. Elizabeth’s, and Brigham and Women’s Hospital, specializing in labor and delivery. She was an avid reader of mystery novels, loved painting and sewing, and enjoyed late afternoons at the beach. She was extremely generous with her time and always found ways to volunteer and serve others, particularly at St. Mary Parish. May she rest in peace.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during visiting hours on Thursday 4-6 PM at Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Friday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Quincy at 10 AM. A private burial in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the Maryknoll Sisters, maryknollsisters.org/support-us/donate-now/.

See keohane.com for directions and online condolences.