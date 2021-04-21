Mary F. Gosselin

Mary F. (Gaudiano) Gosselin, age 82, of Chico, Calif., formerly of Weymouth, died peacefully, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at home.

Mary was born on October 28, 1938 in Quincy, to the late Michael J. and Mary P. (Hermann) Gaudiano. Raised and educated there, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1957.

She had lived in Chico, Calif. for the past two years, previously in Weymouth for sixty years.

Mary was employed as a secretary for the former Thompson and Thompson, a title and trademark firm in Quincy, for twenty years. She was primarily a homemaker who was devoted to her family.

Beloved wife for fifty-seven years of the late Paul F. Gosselin. Devoted mother of Paul H. Gosselin and his wife Jana of Chico, Calif., Andrea Kreitman of Plymouth, Gary Gosselin and his wife Danielle of Troy, N.Y., and Marie Coady and her husband Mark of Halifax.

Loving grandmother of Samantha Kreitman, James Kreitman, Savannah Gosselin, Sarah Coady, Noah Gosselin, Bobby Kreitman, David Coady, Anthony Gosselin, John Coady, Spencer Gosselin, and Marisa Gosselin.

One of six siblings, she was the dear sister of Genevieve Constas of Quincy, and was predeceased by Phillip M. Gaudiano, Michael P. Gaudiano, James S. Gaudiano, and Gerard H. Gaudiano. Mary is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Divine Mercy Parish in Saint Mary’s Church, 95 Crescent Street, West Quincy, on Monday, April 26, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment to follow at Fairmount Cemetery, Weymouth. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines.

