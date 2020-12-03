Mary F. Hagan, 94

Mary Frances (Douglass) Hagan, 94, of Quincy, died peacefully on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Harbor House Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Hingham.

Born in Deer Isle, Maine on January 23, 1926 she was the daughter of the late John and Grace (Dow) Douglass and attended local schools. Mary worked as a sales associate for Bradlee’s and the Bargain Center and later for South Shore Elders. She enjoyed her work and the relationships she built throughout the years.

Mary resided at Tobin Towers in Wollaston for over 30 years. She was a past president of the tenant association and enjoyed planning and participating in the varied association activities. She eagerly partook in family gatherings where she was known for her full makeup and heels! She enjoyed watching the Boston sports teams and always had an opinion about their performance!

Mary was the devoted mother of Nevin Hagan and his wife Joyce of Weymouth, Karen Bullis and her late husband Gary of Middleboro and John Hagan and his wife Kim of Florida. She was the loving grandmother of Adam Hagan and his wife Kristin, Gregory Hagan and his fiancée Jeanna McCarthy, Christine Roche and her husband Sean, and the late Michelle Bullis. Mary was the loving great grandmother of Ellie and Luke Hagan and Sean and Kaitlyn Roche, and the loving step-grandmother of Kevin and Nicole Moody, Scott Howard, and Jennifer Wolfe. She is also survived by many loving nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her siblings Annie Fifield, Norman Douglass, Julien Douglass, and Margaret Douglass.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 9-11 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

Her funeral service and interment will be celebrated privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary may be sent to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701.

